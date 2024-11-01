Cardi B Fires 'Up' Crowd at Kamala Harris Rally in Milwaukee

Play video content

Cardi B is doubling down on her endorsement of Kamala Harris ... speaking at the Democratic nominee's rally in Milwaukee, Wisconsin Friday evening.

The rapper hit the podium to address the crowd at the campaign event ... which also featured performances from GloRilla, Flo Milli, MC Lyte, The Isley Brothers, and DJ Gemini Gilly.

But, it was Cardi's speech that drew the most attention, especially since the rapper had originally planned not to vote this election ... that is, until Biden dropped out of the race and Harris was nominated.

Since then, Cardi has been a vocal supporter of the Vice President ... with the chart-topper previously declaring she's always supported Harris.

In an Instagram post shared in July, Cardi wrote ... "STOP PLAYING WIT ME!!!! Check the date.. said this on JUNE 30TH! been told y’all Kamala should’ve been the 2024 candidate."

Cardi joins a number of A-listers who've hit the campaign trail with Harris as Election Day fast approaches.

Jennifer Lopez spoke at the VP's Halloween rally in Las Vegas, endorsing the presidential hopeful after Puerto Rico was called a "floating island of garbage" at Donald Trump's Madison Square Garden rally Sunday.

Destiny's Child alums Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland even reunited last week ... stepping out a Houston rally in support of Harris' bid for the Oval Office.

A number of other celebs have voiced their endorsements of Harris on social media ... including Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, John Legend, Jamie Lee Curtis, Katy Perry and Kerry Washington, among others.