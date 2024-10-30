Selena Gomez Slams Tony Hinchcliffe's Puerto Rico 'Garbage' Joke
Selena Gomez is speaking out against a racist joke from a comedian who was invited to speak at a recent Donald Trump rally.
The actress reacted to Tony Hinchcliffe's jokes about Puerto Rico being a "floating pile of garbage" ... telling Variety she "strongly disagreed with any comments that were made recently."
Selena is Latina ... she was born in Texas and one side of her family is of Mexican descent ... and, she also told the outlet ... "I definitely want to stand by my people."
The joke sparked a bunch of backlash among Puerto Ricans and the Latin community ... even moving Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny to endorse Trump's opponent, Kamala Harris.
Selena took time out of her "Emilia Pérez" movie premiere to talk politics ... the same week she posted a video of her returning her ballot as part of early voting in California.