Selena Gomez Slams Tony Hinchcliffe's Puerto Rico 'Garbage' Joke

Selena Gomez is speaking out against a racist joke from a comedian who was invited to speak at a recent Donald Trump rally.

The actress reacted to Tony Hinchcliffe's jokes about Puerto Rico being a "floating pile of garbage" ... telling Variety she "strongly disagreed with any comments that were made recently."

Selena is Latina ... she was born in Texas and one side of her family is of Mexican descent ... and, she also told the outlet ... "I definitely want to stand by my people."

The joke sparked a bunch of backlash among Puerto Ricans and the Latin community ... even moving Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny to endorse Trump's opponent, Kamala Harris.

