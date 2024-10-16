Selena Gomez Gives Homeless Man $20 for Food in NYC

Play video content TMZ.com

Selena Gomez was in a generous mood after a fancy dinner ... giving a homeless man some cash for a meal of his own ... and it's all on video.

The singer and "Only Murders In The Building" star was leaving Nobu Fifty Seven in New York City Tuesday night when she stopped to take a couple pictures with fans and sign autographs ... and afterward, a panhandler asked her for money.

Selena stopped in her tracks on her way to a waiting SUV and asked her bodyguard if he had any cash ... and ended up giving the homeless man a $20 bill, telling him to "have a good meal."

With her good deed done, Selena hopped into her blacked-out SUV and drove off into the night.