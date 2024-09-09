Selena Gomez Shares She Can't 'Carry Her Own Children' After Health Issues

Selena Gomez is opening up about the lasting impact of her health issues ... confirming for the first time she cannot carry her "own children."

The actress made the vulnerable admission in a new cover story in Vanity Fair, admitting she learned this hard truth a while ago.

She shared ... "I unfortunately … have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while."

Selena has notably battled lupus -- a chronic autoimmune disease -- for the last decade, which required her to undergo a kidney transplant in 2017. Due to these health struggles, Selena learned she wouldn't be able to give birth ... confessing this news wasn't "necessarily the way [she] envisioned it."

She added ... "I thought it would happen the way it happens for everyone."

Yet it seems with a little time, Selena has accepted her reality ... admitting she's considered surrogacy or adoption for the future.

She continued ... "It made me really thankful for the other outlets for people who are dying to be moms. I’m one of those people. I’m excited for what that journey will look like, but it’ll look a little different."

We're sure her determination to still be a mom is reassuring news for her boyfriend, music producer Benny Blanco ... who recently expressed an interest in having children with the Disney Channel alum.

Back in May, Benny admitted on "The Howard Stern Show" that he thinks about having kids with Selena "every day."

He added ... "That’s my next goal, to check the box."