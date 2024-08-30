Selena Gomez Seen With Ring On Engagement Finger, Rumors Intensify

Selena Gomez’s engagement rumors with Benny Blanco are really cranking up ... with recent photos totally stoking the flames.

Take a good look at these pics taken in L.A. on Thursday ... Selena is just taking a casual stroll ... but a closer peek reveals she's rocking a gold ring on none other than her engagement finger!

Selena’s not exactly parading the ring in everyone's face ... and you could argue she thought it would be hidden while juggling her glasses, phone and bag of chips. But, at the end of the day ... a ring is visible on that finger, and it's making us all wonder.

If it is an engagement ring, it’s surprising she’s got it on in public ... especially since she’s gone to great lengths to hide it. Just earlier this month, she shared a mirror selfie with a flurry of pink heart emojis right where the ring would be.

To really add to the buzz, Selena then followed a wedding planning agency on TikTok, which really had tongues wagging.