Selena Gomez Sparks Benny Blanco Engagement Rumors with Emoji Display

Selena Gomez has fans thinking she's engaged to be married -- whether or not that's true -- but she's got no one to blame but herself for lighting the rumor mill on fire.

The singer dropped an IG pic Thursday that seems innocent enough -- a mirror selfie in a gorgeous white dress. But, hold up -- peep those pink heart emojis right where her engagement ring would be. Curious, huh?

Of course, this isn’t a solid confirmation she and Benny Blanco are tying the knot -- but fans are wondering if she put that emoji there on purpose, or if it was just a happy accident.

No shocker here, but delighted followers are gushing over the happy couple under another collage she posted, showing them together living their best lives.

Selena and Benny haven’t been able to keep their hands off each other ... piling on the PDA in a bunch of social media pics since they started dating last year.