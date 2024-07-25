Selena Gomez Shares Post Full of Loved-Up Snaps with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez can't keep her hands off Benny Blanco ... snuggling up to her man in a series of photos posted to Instagram -- in pajamas, swimsuits and more fashionable choices!

The singer-songwriter dropped a very coupley post with her man on IG last night ... and, in each pic, she's getting up close and personal with BB, limbs entangled in just about every way imaginable.

Check out the snaps ... Selena's got arms and legs wrapped around Benny in her jammies while another photo catches her sunbathing in a form-fitting one-piece bathing suit. Benny showers Selena with hugs and kisses throughout the pics.

Big takeaway ... Gomez is grinning from ear to ear in each pic -- clearly, feeling all those butterflies in her stomach each time Benny grabs hold of her.

She thanked Blanco for sharing his life with her in the post's caption ... and he responded with a series of heart-eye emojis -- so, the head-over-heels vibe is definitely coming through on social media.

We knew the two were crazy for one another ... and, Selena fell quick -- recently admitting via social media she said the L-word to Benny before he said it first, though it's easy to imagine they're both saying it on the regular now.

