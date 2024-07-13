Selena Gomez Said 'I Love You' First to Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez I Love You, Benny!
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are two lovebirds -- who aren't afraid to show their love for each other.
The couple answered "Who's Most Likely To" questions in a couple's edition viral TikTok challenge ... and we learned who said those 3 words, 8 letters in their relationship first.
While cuddled up on the couch together, the voiceover in the challenge asked, "Who said I love you first?" -- and Selena puts on a big grin and points at herself as Benny leans in and hugs her with a kiss on her back.
Plus the two share some other deets -- like who's the big spoon and cleans the house between the two of them! Check out the vid.
The two have been getting serious, Benny told Howard Stern back in May he wants to start a family with Selena and when he looks at her, he doesn't know "a world that could be better than this." That same month, SG said she'd planned to adopt -- on her own -- at the age of 35, but is rethinking her plan after meeting Benny.
The next question will be -- who's changing the diapers overnight!? Not quite something they need to think about yet, but boy do they look in love!!