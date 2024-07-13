Selena Gomez Said 'I Love You' First to Benny Blanco

Play video content

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are two lovebirds -- who aren't afraid to show their love for each other.

The couple answered "Who's Most Likely To" questions in a couple's edition viral TikTok challenge ... and we learned who said those 3 words, 8 letters in their relationship first.

While cuddled up on the couch together, the voiceover in the challenge asked, "Who said I love you first?" -- and Selena puts on a big grin and points at herself as Benny leans in and hugs her with a kiss on her back.

Plus the two share some other deets -- like who's the big spoon and cleans the house between the two of them! Check out the vid.

The Howard Stern Show / Sirius XM

The two have been getting serious, Benny told Howard Stern back in May he wants to start a family with Selena and when he looks at her, he doesn't know "a world that could be better than this." That same month, SG said she'd planned to adopt -- on her own -- at the age of 35, but is rethinking her plan after meeting Benny.