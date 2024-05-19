Selena Gomez Gets Emotional During Cannes Standing Ovation

Play video content

Selena Gomez is taking yet another step back toward her acting roots, 'cause a movie she's in just premiered at Cannes and people loved it -- getting on their feet for her ... making for some light waterworks.

The singer was spotted wiping away tears after her forthcoming musical crime drama, "Emilia Perez," received an impressive nine-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday.

Selly tried to keep her composure as all eyes were on her at the end of the screening ... but her emotions eventually got the better of her. You can tell it meant a lot that people liked the performance – and frankly, it's a good sign that she's all in on her acting career yet again.

Selena was joined at the screening by costars Zoe Saldana and Edgar Ramirez, who celebrated their film's warm reception with a couple of hugs.

The ex-Disney Channel star has been living it up in the South of France this whole weekend BTW ... all of which she documented on social media, including after-party pics.

Of course ... Selena dressed to impress at Cannes – rocking a black and white gown -- rounding out the look with an impressive diamond necklace and earrings. For later in the evening, she swapped out her gown for a green minidress, which showed off her tanned legs.

Her boyfriend Benny Blanco couldn't get enough from home, as he commented on her Instagram ... "speechless 🥹."