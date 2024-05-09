Selena Gomez Flaunts Benny Blanco Romance After Biebers Announce Pregnancy

Selena Gomez hasn't spoken on the Biebers pregnancy announcement -- and likely won't -- but she is touting her own happiness with Benny Blanco since the news broke.

The singer-songwriter posted a bunch of pics and videos today, mainly pushing her new cooking show "Selena + Restaurant," airing her second episode tonight ... but, she also tossed in a pair of cute couple pics too.

On her Instagram story, Selena posted a black-and-white pic of two hands clenched together -- presumably hers and Benny Blanco's, given she's previously posted this kinda shot.

Of course, she could just be posting shots reflecting her happiness, because ... she's happy. But, ya just know some devoted Bieber fans will see it as Selena wanting to celebrate her current relationship status upon hearing about Justin and Hailey's big news -- especially given her tumultuous history with them.

Remember, Selena and Justin dated on and off for years before finally ending things for good in early 2018 ... and, just months later, JB married Hailey in a New York courthouse. Selena and Hailey have taken pics together at events since, but they're not exactly besties.

So, it's hard to say what Selena's reaction to Baby Bieber is exactly ... as we told you, Justin and Hailey announced the pregnancy via Instagram this morning, and sources in the know tell us she's more than 6 months along.

FWIW ... Selena seems super happy with Benny -- declaring their love in very public ways, including an NSFW shot to celebrate Benny's recent book release.