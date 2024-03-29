Hailey Bieber Reignites Selena Gomez Feud Rumors With Beyoncé Post

Hailey Bieber has once again stirred up Selena Gomez feud rumors ... this time inadvertently pulling Beyoncé into the mix.

People are just about losing it over Bey's new cover of Dolly Parton's hit, "Jolene" -- including Justin Bieber's wife ... who posted the track on her Instagram Story on Thursday.

HB resonated with the song -- which addresses themes of infidelity and manstealing -- as she wrote "whew" alongside the single. It didn't take long for fans of Selena to interpret the comment as a dig at Selena ... who was famously Justin Bieber's ex, pre-Hailey.

Remember, fans have pitted Selena and Hailey against each other ever since they were caught up in a love triangle with JB many years ago. In fact, Hailey has been accused by fans of frequently copying Selena ... including swooping in on Justin right after SG.

Last year, Selena attempted to put the feud rumors to rest by calling on her fans to leave Hailey alone. Hailey thanked Selena for speaking out, sharing the online bullying was very hard for her to deal with.

Yet, the public truce didn't stop fans from heating up the drama this week ... as online chatter claimed HB's upload proves she was jealous and obsessed with Selena -- a bit of a stretch if we're being honest. All she did was highlight that she liked this song ... that's literally it!

Of course, not everyone thinks her post is shady ... some have come to her defense -- stating Hailey can post a song she likes without it being about Selena.

Hailey can't seem to catch a break this year -- as her father, Stephen Baldwin, got people speculating about her marriage after asking for prayers for the couple.