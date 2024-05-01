Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Selena Gomez Licks Boyfriend Benny Blanco's Crotch on 'Open Wide' Cake

Selena Benny Main_Getty
Getty/Instagram/X Composite

Selena Gomez seems really excited about her boyfriend Benny Blanco's new book, tucking into a tasty cake shaped just like it -- and going in tongue first, aiming below the belt.

The actress posted an interesting shot to her Instagram Tuesday -- showing her going down and licking a cake that was made to be a replica of Benny's cookbook, 'Open Wide' ... which just got released this week. The catch ... a picture of BB himself is on the cake.

Selena side by side_Insta_
Instagram/@selenagomez/X

The reason that's relevant is because the picture Selena posted -- and others that are circulating of this interesting moment -- shows her licking cake-Benny's crotch!

Benny Selena Instagram Post sub 2
Instagram/@selenagomez

SG's tongue is out and licking the cake -- this while Benny and others look on. They also took a couple pics together, snuggled up in the snap and looked smitten. The two of them have been putting on a 24/7 lovefest since they first got together ... so more of the same.

Benny Selena Instagram post_
Instagram/@selenagomez

As for this crotch lick -- it might come across as a bit much for some -- but honestly, it's more silly than sexual, and just a moment of Selena having a little NSFW fun with her BF.

Big picture, she's just celebrating the guy's milestone ... certainly something to be proud of.

STEAK FOR SELENA
TikTok / @itsbennyblanco

As you probably know ... Benny has made a name for himself in showbiz as a music producer -- but these days, he's also making a splash on TikTok as a chef-style influencer.

He's constantly posting cooking videos -- and it actually plays a big role in his relationship with Selena. She's constantly posting reminders that he whips up meals for her regularly.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Together
BTW ... Benny's cooking is apparently a turn-on for Selena  -- at least, according to Benny, anyway, who dropped a vid on social media where he claims he makes Gomez steak whenever he wants to get laid, implying it seems to work on her.

benny blanco cook book Dey Street Books
Dey Street Books

'Open Wide' came out yesterday ... icing on the cake to their relationship, so to speak.

