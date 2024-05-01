Selena Gomez Licks Boyfriend Benny Blanco's Crotch on 'Open Wide' Cake
Selena Gomez Licking BF Benny's Cake Crotch ... Celebrates New Cookbook
Selena Gomez seems really excited about her boyfriend Benny Blanco's new book, tucking into a tasty cake shaped just like it -- and going in tongue first, aiming below the belt.
The actress posted an interesting shot to her Instagram Tuesday -- showing her going down and licking a cake that was made to be a replica of Benny's cookbook, 'Open Wide' ... which just got released this week. The catch ... a picture of BB himself is on the cake.
The reason that's relevant is because the picture Selena posted -- and others that are circulating of this interesting moment -- shows her licking cake-Benny's crotch!
SG's tongue is out and licking the cake -- this while Benny and others look on. They also took a couple pics together, snuggled up in the snap and looked smitten. The two of them have been putting on a 24/7 lovefest since they first got together ... so more of the same.
As for this crotch lick -- it might come across as a bit much for some -- but honestly, it's more silly than sexual, and just a moment of Selena having a little NSFW fun with her BF.
Big picture, she's just celebrating the guy's milestone ... certainly something to be proud of.
As you probably know ... Benny has made a name for himself in showbiz as a music producer -- but these days, he's also making a splash on TikTok as a chef-style influencer.
He's constantly posting cooking videos -- and it actually plays a big role in his relationship with Selena. She's constantly posting reminders that he whips up meals for her regularly.
BTW ... Benny's cooking is apparently a turn-on for Selena -- at least, according to Benny, anyway, who dropped a vid on social media where he claims he makes Gomez steak whenever he wants to get laid, implying it seems to work on her.
'Open Wide' came out yesterday ... icing on the cake to their relationship, so to speak.