Benny Blanco Grabs A Hold of Selena Gomez's Breast in New PDA Photos

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are laying it on thick as their romance progresses ... they're packing on a ton of PDA, only here -- it's Ben who can't keep his hands to himself.

The singer just posted some new shots with her music producer boyfriend, and they're completely boo'd up and snuggling together in just about all the pics. One photo, in particular, is eye-popping ... you see Benny boy grabbing a hold of her breast.

This was among the 4 new photos with Benny she shared on Instagram, captioning the post ... "My bes fwend." Of course, it's very clear -- they are much more than just pals.

Besides Benny's boob grab ... there are images of them hugging in a kitchen and being goofy together. On its face, they make a really cute couple -- and seem head over heels.

Selena and Benny clearly aren't shy ... in the last photo, they're kissing in front of a couple friends of theirs, including "The Bear" star Matty Matheson. This is just the latest example of them leaning into their love fest, BTW ... in fact, they're kinda giving Taylor and Travis a run for their money these days!

Bottom line -- they look genuinely happy together ... especially Selena, which is great to see.

The last time we saw these two lovebirds out in public, they were on a date at Disney California Adventure in Anaheim, CA ... holding on to each other tightly as they waited for a ride. She's been bringing Benny along to more events lately ... including award shows.

At first, some believed this relationship was fake as can be -- incredulous, almost -- but nah, they're for realsies ... which is becoming more and more evident with each new photo dump.

Play video content TMZ Studios