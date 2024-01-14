Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco Celebrate Brooklyn Beckham Birthday

Selena Gomez may have gone radio silent for a minute on social, but she's circulating in the world with her BF Benny Blanco ... most recently at a surprise pajama-themed birthday party for Nicola Peltz Beckham.

Nicola turned 29, and her buds surprised her with the PJ party at Selena's home. All the guests work matching black PJ's with white trim.

Nicola was stoked, and she said so on her Insta.

No drama here ... Selena and Nicola are hugging it out in the pics, so no one was denied a photo -- at least as far as we can tell!

Brooklyn posted a pic as well, with him, Nicola, Selena and Benny.

Apparently the food was a big hit ... no surprise, since Selina has the chops in the kitchen.

And of course, the obligatory, awful "Happy Birthday" song.