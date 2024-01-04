Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco Pack On The PDA At Lakers Game
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco Lovey Dovey At Lakers Game ... Pack On PDA In LA
1/4/2024 6:33 AM PT
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco showed the Lakers a thing or two about how to be a good team Wednesday night ... packing on the PDA at Crypto.com Arena as L.A. continued its struggles on the court.
While LeBron James and Anthony Davis couldn't piece together a victory over the Heat -- who were playing without superstar Jimmy Butler -- Gomez and Blanco made it clear to the world just feet away that their relationship is going as strong as ever.
The couple -- which just went public with their love a few weeks ago -- were inseparable as they sat in their courtside seats.
Gomez was spotted burying herself in Blanco's arms throughout the night -- and at one point, Benny was seen giving her a big smooch on her hand.
A lot of Gomez's fans have taken to social media to bash the relationship recently -- believing the pop star could do better -- but she's making it obvious she's smitten ... and she doesn't care who has a problem with it.
The two were hardly the only A-listers to hit up the game ... Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels and WNBA superstar A'ja Wilson were also in attendance. Dwyane Wade -- with some Miami Heat-colored nails -- was there, too ... and Cedric the Entertainer and Kaytranada also had some sweet seats for the contest as well.
Of course, the stars weren't exactly treated to the best performance ... as the Lakers -- who have struggled since winning the In-Season Tournament -- continued their spiral, falling 110-96.