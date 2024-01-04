Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco Pack On The PDA At Lakers Game

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco showed the Lakers a thing or two about how to be a good team Wednesday night ... packing on the PDA at Crypto.com Arena as L.A. continued its struggles on the court.

While LeBron James and Anthony Davis couldn't piece together a victory over the Heat -- who were playing without superstar Jimmy Butler -- Gomez and Blanco made it clear to the world just feet away that their relationship is going as strong as ever.

The couple -- which just went public with their love a few weeks ago -- were inseparable as they sat in their courtside seats.

Gomez was spotted burying herself in Blanco's arms throughout the night -- and at one point, Benny was seen giving her a big smooch on her hand.

A lot of Gomez's fans have taken to social media to bash the relationship recently -- believing the pop star could do better -- but she's making it obvious she's smitten ... and she doesn't care who has a problem with it.

The two were hardly the only A-listers to hit up the game ... Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels and WNBA superstar A'ja Wilson were also in attendance. Dwyane Wade -- with some Miami Heat-colored nails -- was there, too ... and Cedric the Entertainer and Kaytranada also had some sweet seats for the contest as well.