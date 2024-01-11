Selena Gomez Makes Quick Return To Instagram After Taking Break

Well, that was quick!

Selena Gomez is already back on Instagram 20 hours after she said she was taking a break from social media.

On Thursday, the singer/actress posted an IG photo depicting her with celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay in her house. Her caption read, "@gordongram stepped into my kitchen and showed me how to make an amazing Breakfast Burger."

A day earlier, Selena announced she was cooling it for a bit on social after posting a video of her and her boyfriend, Benny Blanco having fun with some kids, presumably family.

This isn't the first time Selena has stepped away from Instagram, but it was probably her fastest return. You may recall, she recently took a break after she came under scrutiny for her remarks about the Israel-Hamas war.

Play video content 1/7/24