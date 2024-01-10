Selena Gomez Taking Another Social Media Break After Kylie Globes Drama

Selena Gomez is going dark yet again on social media -- this after a somewhat messy moment at the Golden Globes ... which Selena says is much ado about nothing.

The pop star/actress announced she was stepping away from her online accounts Tuesday -- writing ... "I'm off social for a while. I'm focusing on what really matters." She posted a quick clip of her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, playing with some kiddos ... presumably family.

Two things ... this is just the latest "break" that Selena has taken amid public scrutiny/backlash -- not to mention the latest declaration that she must step away. Remember, she did something similar recently amid the Israel-Hamas war, among other times.

Second ... this just further confirms that Selena's serious with BB -- after Sunday's show, she posted a shot of them smooching backstage, so she's not shying away from the relationship.

Play video content 1/7/24

While some of her fans are certainly supporting her, others are for sure rolling their eyes.

Fact is ... a social media pause doesn't really need to be announced -- and yet, for whatever reason, SG continues to feel like she needs to broadcast her personal plans to the world.

Of course, this comes after she denied the gossipy convo seen 'round the world at the Globes -- where Selena was telling Taylor Swift something juicy ... which everyone perceived to be about Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner. She said that was BS, as did he.

Play video content 1/8/24 TMZ.com

Tim told us straight up that he has no issue with Selena, and strongly suggested neither did his boo -- even though not everyone has been convinced of that based on their history.