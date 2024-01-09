Timothée Chalamet Says No Bad Blood Between Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez

Play video content TMZ.com

Timothée Chalamet can't believe he ran into TMZ out and about in L.A. -- but fortunately for us, he did ... and he addressed the whole Kylie Jenner/Selena Gomez drama as well.

We got the actor walking around Bev Hills Monday night, trying to lay low with his hood on and at a brisk pace down the sidewalk with a pal in tow -- but our photog spotted him and attempted to chat him up about all things Golden Globes ... and perceived lingering beef.

Check it out ... we straight up ask if the rumors that his GF, Kylie, denied Selena a photo of her and him were true -- and after a lot of playful back-and-forth ... Timbo says it's BS.

Our photog asks if he and Selena are cool, and Timmy says ... "of course." And when we ask if there's any truth to Kylie being a mean girl and snubbing Selena -- he clearly says no. In other words, TC himself is shutting down the gossip once and for all ... no bad blood.

This whole thing started over attempted lip-reading on the part of fans who think they saw Selena tell Taylor Swift she'd been shut down by Kylie -- and even Tim and KJ themselves were subject to lip-readers trying to figure out what they were whispering to each other.

Funny enough, a professional lip reader hopped on TikTok to weigh in on the latter convo -- and they seem to believe Timmy here was professing his deep love for his new flame.