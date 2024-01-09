Selena Gomez Shuts Down Rumors Of Beef With Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet

Selena Gomez is calling BS on the idea that she had beef at the Golden Globes with Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet ... by revealing what her chat with Taylor Swift was really about.

The "Only Murders in the Building" star chimed in after loads of drama circulated -- most of which claimed the hot tea she told Taylor during Sunday's award show was about Kylie and Timmy.

Selena commented -- like she often does -- on an Instagram post about the rumors ... writing, "Noooooo I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up. Not that that’s anyone[s] business."

Play video content 1/7/24

Remember, folks online thought Selena was telling Tay about getting denied a selfie with Timbo by Kylie, but it sounds like the gossip was a lot hotter than that, depending on who ya ask.

Might be a bit TMI there, but it's her way of putting the rumors to bed ... and as we reported, Timothée did a bit of the same Monday night when we got him in Beverly Hills.

Play video content 1/8/24 TMZ.com

He mostly kept a tight lip while on his night stroll, but told us there's no drama going on between the ladies ... admitting they're cool as cucumbers.