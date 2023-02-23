Selena Gomez Taking Social Media Break as Kylie Jenner Eyebrow Drama Erupts

... 'I'm Too Old for This!!!'

Selena Gomez isn't here for all the Internet jabs being thrown by her fans and Kylie Jenner's ... so, she's getting off social media amid all the heat over Kylie, her and their eyebrows.

Selena hopped on TikTok Live Thursday to let her fans know she's a-okay after rumors of a feud with KJ exploded Wednesday -- frankly, the singer's fans are certain Kylie shaded Selena ... despite the fact, Selena says that's not the case.

She added, "I’m gonna be taking a second from social media cause this is a little silly and I’m 30. I’m too old for this."

ICYMI, all the drama started after Selena posted a vid saying she accidentally laminated her brows too much. Then, a few hours later Kylie posted a FaceTime screenshot of Hailey Bieber and herself, focusing on their eyebrows -- and also a selfie with the text, "this was an accident?????" over her own eyebrows.

While SG supporters perceived it as a direct attack ... both Kylie and Selena denied their posts were related. KJ even called it a "reach" from fans.

Still, including Hailey in the alleged eyebrow beef was bound to piss off Selena stans.

HB and Justin Bieber's ex just met up last year for a photo op, attempting to assure their followers there's no animosity between them. If they bought it before, they're definitely not anymore ... not after Kylie's alleged eyebrow shading.

As for why this ridiculous subject (we're talking eyebrows, people) is getting so much attention -- Kylie and Selena both have armies of fans, they're top dogs on IG after all.

As of yesterday, Kylie was number 2 with 380 million followers ... and Selena had just regained the crown with 381 mil.