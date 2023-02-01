Selena Gomez Shares Unfiltered Photos, Gets Online Support

Selena Gomez is not hiding behind filters, edits or layers of makeup ... instead, she's baring her natural face for all to see, and getting tons of support in the process.

The "Only Murders In The Building" star just shared a series of selfies -- that in and of itself wouldn't be news ... but these pics do stand out, because they're definitely unfiltered. She's got a pimple on her face, after all, and folks are digging the realness.

Selena captioned the photos, "Me," which is clearly fitting. She's also rocking seemingly naturally curly hair -- no straighteners today.

While some celebs never post photos without filters, makeup, or professional edits ... or let's face it, Photoshop ... Selena's making the bold move.

Selena's fans are eating it up ... her IG post is littered with positive comments, with folks noting her "natural beauty" and applauding her for sending a positive message to young girls and women scrolling their feeds.

Play video content

While Selena's got her own makeup line, Rare Beauty, it's clear she doesn't need it to feel confident.