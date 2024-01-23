Selena Gomez Reflects On Body Changes With Throwback Bikini Snap

Selena Gomez is making significant strides in her body positivity journey ... embracing her physical changes throughout the years, while acknowledging there's no going back.

The actress posted an old photo of herself, in which she looks significantly different -- sharing a bikini snap to her IG Stories Monday from years earlier ... writing that she'd never look like that again. Hard to say if Selena sees that as good or bad, but she's pointing it out.

SG then shared a recent swimsuit snap of herself from behind -- and while she undeniably still looks great ... the star used it as a reminder to practice self-love. Selena says despite not being "perfect," it's OK to be herself ... and she's proud of being who she is.

Worth noting ... Selena has faced body-shamers in the past, so it's interesting she's speaking up on this.

In 2022, she famously said being skinny wasn't worth the hassle of denying yourself your favorite foods ... adding, "Bitch, I am perfect the way I am."

