Selena Gomez & Emily Blunt Troll Golden Globes Lipreaders with Photo

Selena Gomez and Emily Blunt didn't take any chances at the American Film Institute awards Friday night ... covering up their mouths to thwart lipreaders with active imaginations.

The superstar actresses got together for a fun photo at the event where they hit the "speak no evil" pose -- a reference, no doubt, to some Golden Globes gossip sparked by everyone's favorite rumor mill ... social media.

Selena threw this pic up on her IG story and wrote, "We shall not speak lol."

ICYMI ... during the Globes on Sunday night, Selena rushed over to talk to her close friends Taylor Swift and Keleigh Teller, Miles Teller's wife. Her expression screamed hot goss and lipreading "experts" immediately got to work cracking the code.

Some interpreted it as her gossiping about Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner ... even though SG later denied it, saying she was discussing two other pals of hers.

Now as for Emily ... she and husband John Krasinski hit the red carpet before the event and, through their smiles, JK seemed to say a word that sounded suspiciously like "divorce."

Of course, the internet went crazy. Blunt and Krasinski are a beloved couple and the thought of them divorcing threw corners of the internet into turmoil ... until a helpful TikToker pointed out he easily could've been complaining about the elements saying, "I can't wait til we're indoors."

We gotta say ... that makes a whole lot more sense than talking about a pending divorce nonchalantly in front of dozens of red carpet cameras, especially if you're trying to keep it a secret. Their body language also didn't telegraph any trouble in paradise, FWIW.

Selena and Emily could've ended up telling each other what was really said in each convo last Sunday ... but eagle-eyed fans won't get another chance to figure it out, unfortunately.