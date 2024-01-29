Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco's PDA at Disneyland, Big Height Difference

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's romance is going strong -- evidenced in their Disney date this weekend ... but what was also clear was the fact she's got a short king here.

The couple hit Disney's California Adventure in Anaheim, CA Saturday -- where they were filmed by onlookers who spotted them getting onto the 'Toy Story' ride, and looking pretty damn cozy before hopping on ... holding on to each other tightly in line.

They were trying to lay low in hats and hoodies, but it was obviously them -- especially noticeable when they got into their car and removed their headgear... revealing their faces.

BB was very gentlemanly-like guiding SG into the cart and letting her get on first. He certainly seems like a sweetheart -- but he's not towering over his girlfriend by any means ... if anything, it's exactly the opposite. As you can see, Selena's clearly taller than him.

It's no harm, no foul of course ... there are plenty of A-listers with this sort of height differential between the guy and gal -- just look at Tom Holland/Zendaya, or the recently divorced Joe Jonas/Sophie Turner -- but in this case ... it seems Benny's quite short.

Selena has her height listed as 5'5" ... and if he's noticeably shorter than her in this clip -- ya gotta figure homeboy's like 5'3" or so. And yet, she's head over heels for the fella!

We'll say this ... Benny bucks the mold of dudes Selena has historically dated -- on multiple fronts, admittedly -- but he seems to have captured her heart and then some.