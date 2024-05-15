Benny Blanco Says He Wants to Start a Family With Girlfriend Selena Gomez

Play video content The Howard Stern Show / Sirius XM

Benny Blanco is already planning a future with his girlfriend Selena Gomez -- including having babies with her ... which he says is not just on his radar, but next on the docket.

The music producer opened up about his romance with SG on Tuesday's episode of "The Howard Stern Show" ... where he made it clear he's VERY serious about the former Disney Channel star -- with whom he says he's ready to start a family.

Take a listen -- BB admits he's thinking about having children with Selena "every day," saying it's a goal he'd like to achieve in the near future. And by near, he means real soon.

Benny explained ... "That’s my next goal, to check the box. I have a ton of god-kids; I’ve got a ton of nephews. I love being around kids." He mentioned all this to highlight having little ones is top of mind for him ... and it sounds like he makes it known to Selena too.

Now, whether this is an indication of a forthcoming proposal ... BB didn't quite go that far -- but did mention that he's happier than ever with Selena. Howard was definitely trying to bait Benny into announcing a forthcoming engagement ... but Benny wouldn't quite go there.

Benny also recounted how he and Selena first hooked up -- and he says he didn't even realize this love story was possible ... confessing he didn't know he was on a date with Selena when they initially got together.

Remember, Selena confirmed she had been dating Benny in December 2023, declaring on social media that he was the "best thing that’s ever happened" to her.