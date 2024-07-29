Selena Gomez Addresses Plastic Surgery Speculation, Admits to Using Botox

Selena Gomez is setting the record straight on plastic surgery rumors she's faced over the years ... and is making it clear she's never gone under the knife, but she has been needled.

The singer issued her blunt admission on TikTok this weekend ... this after a physician assistant for a plastic surgeon, named Marissa Barrionuevo, shared side-by-side photos of SG on the app -- which showed how Selena's face has changed over the years.

While the content creator noted SG's battle with lupus could've caused the star's appearance to change, Selena was still rattled ... weighing in on this in the comments.

She wrote ... "Honestly I hate this. I was on stripes because of flare up. I have Botox. That's it. Leave me alone."

Marissa issued a formal apology in response to Selena's criticism. She said she meant no harm ... but understood why Selena was upset. Selena accepted Marissa's mea culpa ... noting this kinda chatter makes her "sad sometimes."

This isn't the first time Selena has opened up about the mental health struggles she's faced amid her lupus battle -- especially since her medication has caused weight gain for the star.