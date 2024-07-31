Selena Gomez Says She Was Depressed During Her 'It Girl' Bieber Era

Selena Gomez is totally over her "It Girl" days ... spilling that the 2010s were her lowest point -- right when she was with Justin Bieber.

The actress dropped the bombshell when a fan posted a throwback TikTok video of her, backed by Bieber's "Company" ... captioning it, "I know and so do you that at the time she would never have gotten engaged to Benny [Blanco], she was in her IT GIRL era.."

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Just FYI, Selena ain't engaged to Benny ... but she ignored that part to make it clear appearances could be deceiving ... commenting underneath, "Kinda makes me laugh because I was so depressed back then lol."

The video showed Selena strutting her way to the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Nov '15 where she also performed looking like a million bucks. You'd never guess she was miserable back then, even though everyone thought those were her best days!

Play video content TMZ Studios

As we all know ... Selena and Justin’s on/off-again romance was always in the spotlight. They dated on and off from 2010 to 2018 before finally calling it quits.

JB moved on fast and married Hailey Bieber, and now the pair are expecting their first child.