Michael Malone Tattoo Artist Down to Cover Up Nuggets Championship Ink

If Michael Malone is having regrets over his Nuggets tattoo now that the team unceremoniously fired him, the man who put the ink on the coach's body tells TMZ Sports he's down to cover it up.

The former Denver head man famously got the Maxie the Miner piece etched onto his shoulder after he won his first-ever NBA title two years ago ... but if he now wants it gone, Mike Diaz of Triple W Tattoos says he'll break out his needle once more.

The artist -- who designed the whimsical championship piece for Malone in June 2023 -- told us he's hopeful the 53-year-old will keep it, as it's an amazing memory for him and his city ... but he added, "If he really wanted to do that, I would help out."

So far, there's been no indication Malone is looking to part ways with the artwork -- Diaz said he's yet to be contacted by anyone in the coach's camp -- but given the way Malone lost his job this week, it seems like a possibility.

As we reported, the Nugs fired their sideline manager after 10 years on the job ... less than two weeks before the start of the playoffs.

While Denver had been scuffling as of late, it still had a 47-32 record and had a legitimate shot at locking up the three seed.