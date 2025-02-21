Bryce Harper Gets Phillie Phanatic Tattoo

Bryce Harper's tattoo collection just got a whole lot more phantastic.

It was revealed this week the Philadelphia Phillies star recently got an image of his team's mascot, the Phillie Phanatic, etched permanently into his wrist ... and check it out, it's awesome!!!

The artwork features the lovable green character riding an ATV -- with its trademark tongue blown out of its mouth.

Hannah Matthews, a Utah-based tattoo artist, did the work ... and in a series of photos of the ink sesh that she posted to her Instagram page on Wednesday, you can see Harper was clearly thrilled with the final result.

The 32-year-old outfielder, of course, has had an epic relationship with the Phils' mascot since he joined the team in 2019.

Coming over from the Nationals, he quickly embraced the Phanatic ... interacting with it whenever he could -- and even wearing images of the fuzzy fellow on his cleats.

Opening Day: Bryce Harper wearing green Philly Phanatic cleats (📷 by ⁦@JeffSkversky⁩) pic.twitter.com/rNbd5qqkSW — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 28, 2019 @darrenrovell