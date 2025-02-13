Pete Davidson Is About 50% Done With Total Tattoo Removal

Pete Davidson is on one ink-redible journey -- he’s about halfway done zapping off his extensive tattoo collection.

Sources tell TMZ that Pete decided to start shedding his tattoos in 2020 during the pandemic as part of a broader health glow-up ... and he enlisted the help of Roy Geronemus, the leading NY laser specialist, to get the job done.

We’re told Pete kicked things off with his chest, and now his head and neck are all cleared up -- his arms are almost there too, making it a pretty tat-astic transformation!

As for the removal process, it’s been a slow burn -- Pete can only squeeze in the lasering when he's not shooting anything, so it’s a game of fitting it in between projects.