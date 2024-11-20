Pete Davidson Makes First Public Appearance Since Rehab Rumor

Pete Davidson isn't keeping a low profile after inaccurate rumors about his personal life circulated on the Internet ... including a false claim he was in rehab after suffering a heartbreak.

Check it out ... the "Saturday Night Live" alum was all smiles while sitting courtside at the Brooklyn Nets game at Barclays Center Tuesday evening. Dressed in a brown Lehigh Athletics sweatshirt, white beanie, and jeans, Pete looked to be in high spirits ... which may've been because his mom, Amy, was by his side.

The Nets had a good game, defeating the Charlotte Hornets 116 to 115 in the Emirates NBA Cup face-off. So, Pete had plenty to smile about Tuesday night.

However, we wouldn't have blamed Pete if he wore a steely expression at the game ... given the unpleasant rumors that made the rounds this week.

ICYMI ... a recent report accused Pete of checking himself into rehab, as he was allegedly in "bad shape" after breaking up with "The Bachelor" star Maria Georgas. Yet, as TMZ reported yesterday, Maria shut down the growing rumor ... clarifying she never dated Pete, and that he's not in rehab.

In fact, Maria, who is good friends with Pete's sister Casey, clarified the comedian "has been sober for months."

While Maria blasted the gossip as "very insulting to his recovery," the funny man is clearly rising above the chatter ... choosing instead to focus on family time.