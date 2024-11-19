'Bachelor' Alum Maria Georgas Slams Pete Davidson Rehab, Dating Rumors

Pete Davidson is not nursing a broken heart in rehab ... this according to his falsely alleged ex-girlfriend, Maria Georgas, who shut down the growing rumors about the actor.

ICYMI ... a report circulated Sunday that the comedian had allegedly checked himself into rehab after finding himself in "bad shape" after splitting from "The Bachelor" alum.

However, this is all a bunch nonsense, as Maria posted on her Instagram Stories amid the gossip ... setting the record straight about her relationship with Pete and weighing in on his sobriety journey.

As Maria put it ... she "never dated Pete," slamming the claim as a "false rumor." She does have a connection to the Davidson family, however ... Maria confirmed she's good friends with the former "Saturday Night Live" cast member's sister, Casey.

In fact, Maria said she heard directly from Pete's sister, who told her that the funny man is "not in rehab and has been sober for months."

She continued ... "Can't believe this s**t it's very insulting to his recovery and my mental health. He's literally home."

Pete has been very open about his mental health journey, revealing in 2017 his borderline personality disorder diagnosis after struggling with anxiety and depression for many years. He's checked into rehab a number of times ... reportedly last seeking treatment in summer 2024 following his split from Madelyn Cline.

Around the same time, Pete admitted to still smoking weed ... despite getting sober from other drugs, including cocaine and ketamine.