'Bachelor' Contestant Maria Georgas Denies Dating Devin Strader After He Dumped Jenn Tran

Maria Georgas is speaking out after Jenn Tran name-dropped her during the emotional 'Bachelorette' finale ... saying she's not dating Jenn Tran's ex, Devin Strader -- and, she never will.

The 'Bachelor' contestant -- who said back in May she was originally supposed to be the Bachelorette before Jenn Tran -- posted a TikTok Thursday night addressing Jenn's comment during the finale ... when JT blasted Devin for following Maria immediately after they broke up.

Maria gives kudos to Jenn for reliving the difficult breakup on live TV and applauds her for speaking her truth ... before telling fans they need to chill with the speculation -- 'cause tons of people follow her, and she's not aware of every single one.

In fact, MG says she didn't know Devin clicked the follow button until after he'd already unfollowed ... so, his interest in her never even reached her radar.

People follow each other all the time, Maria says, but she's never met Devin IRL ... unlike Jenn's fourth-place finisher, Jeremy Simon, who she hung out with among a big group of friends.

Worth noting here ... Georgas seems to leave the door open to dating Simon, saying it's not uncommon for contestants to date each other's exes -- just look at "Bachelor in Paradise!"

But, Devin's ex Maria says she won't even consider dating ... and, ya gotta watch the clip to hear exactly why.

ICYMI ... during the emotional finale -- where the season's winner proposes to the Bachelorette -- Jenn flipped the script by proposing to Devin. Once they left Hawaii, though, the wheels fell off their relationship, and Tran says Strader basically ghosted her.