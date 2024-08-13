Rachel Lindsay Says 'Bachelor' Grant Ellis Better Get a Prenup
Rachel Lindsay has some sage advice for the new "Bachelor" lead Grant Ellis -- while you're on the show looking for love ... look for a lawyer, too!
The former "Bachelorette" lead tells TMZ the most important thing Grant can do is protect himself if he proposes on the ABC show. RL speaks from experience ... as she's now knee-deep in a bitter divorce with Bryan Abasolo, who she met on the show back in 2017.
Rachel's romance with Bryan has spiraled into a courtroom nightmare after their 2019 wedding -- the chiropractor is now getting $13,000 a month in spousal support from her ... and he's pushing for even more cash!
It's a bitter fallout from what was a groundbreaking season for the franchise’s first Black lead -- but at least she kicked down doors for diversity. Jenn Tran's season as the first Asian American 'Bachelorette' is airing now ... and, up next will be Grant as the second Black 'Bachelor.'
Her own drama aside, RL's all about the show's new complexion, if you will ... telling us she’s pumped to see producers keeping it inclusive -- but adds it’s not just about the lead, it's the whole cast that needs a diversity boost.