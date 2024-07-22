'Bachelorette' Rachel Lindsay's Estranged Husband Bryan Abasolo Moves Out
Rachel Lindsay’s estranged husband, Bryan Abasolo, is on the move -- he’s packing up and leaving their old L.A. digs after a judge hit Rachel with a hefty spousal support bill.
As you can see from the vid, Bryan’s looking pretty bummed while hauling black trash bags and duffle bags to his car in an all-black, casual look -- probably aiming for comfort and a low profile while clearing out his stuff for a quick getaway.
But awkward twist ... Rachel was home during the move, spotted grabbing a food delivery from her doorstep.
No doubt, it would've been fascinating to be a fly on the wall during their run-in -- especially with the judge’s recent ruling making Rachel fork over $13K a month to him now.
This came after Bryan dismissed her initial offer of $9,882 ... claiming in legal docs obtained by TMZ that amount wasn’t even close to covering his expenses.
Bryan added all his chiropractor business profits were tied up in bills -- car, insurance, food, entertainment, and more -- and therefore, Rachel’s offer didn't cut it for maintaining the standard of living he had during their marriage.
He's also been vocal about wanting an amicable split, but it’s looking more toxic by the day. Quite a turnaround from their fairy-tale engagement on "The Bachelorette" back in 2017!