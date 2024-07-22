'Bachelorette' Rachel Lindsay's Estranged Husband Bryan Abasolo Moves Out

Play video content MEGA

Rachel Lindsay’s estranged husband, Bryan Abasolo, is on the move -- he’s packing up and leaving their old L.A. digs after a judge hit Rachel with a hefty spousal support bill.

As you can see from the vid, Bryan’s looking pretty bummed while hauling black trash bags and duffle bags to his car in an all-black, casual look -- probably aiming for comfort and a low profile while clearing out his stuff for a quick getaway.

But awkward twist ... Rachel was home during the move, spotted grabbing a food delivery from her doorstep.

No doubt, it would've been fascinating to be a fly on the wall during their run-in -- especially with the judge’s recent ruling making Rachel fork over $13K a month to him now.

This came after Bryan dismissed her initial offer of $9,882 ... claiming in legal docs obtained by TMZ that amount wasn’t even close to covering his expenses.

Bryan added all his chiropractor business profits were tied up in bills -- car, insurance, food, entertainment, and more -- and therefore, Rachel’s offer didn't cut it for maintaining the standard of living he had during their marriage.