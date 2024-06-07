'Bachelorette' Alum Rachel Lindsay Regrets Not Signing Prenup with Bryan Abasolo

Play video content Hidden Gems with Natasha Parker

"Bachelorette" alum Rachel Lindsay is looking back on the early days of her marriage with regret ... but not for the reason you might think.

The Bachelor Nation personality and podcaster opened up about her divorce from estranged husband Bryan Abasolo while appearing on "Hidden Gems With Natasha Parker," where she confessed she wanted a prenup with her ex ... but ultimately did NOT sign one.

As Rachel put it ... she and Bryan, who won her season of "The Bachelorette" in 2017, had discussed the possibility of drafting a prenup, but they didn't agree about it.

She added ... "I just didn't want it to be a bigger issue, so we didn't have one. You know, hindsight's 20/20. I would've done it. I mean, I always wanted to do it, but again, we weren't on the same page when it came to that."

Rachel certainly regrets that decision now ... as her ex filed for divorce in December, asking for spousal support AND $75K to cover his legal costs.

The TV personality noted many people are surprised she didn't push for a prenup before saying, "I do," especially because she used to be a lawyer.

However, Rachel said she's in a different place now -- both mentally and financially -- than she was at the start of her marriage.

She hinted at a change in Bryan as well, noting ... "That's why a prenup is necessary because you're dealing with dissolving a marriage, and you're two different people. My mistake is expecting that the people will handle it in the same way."

While Rachel advocated for prenups in most marriages, she warned listeners to not sign just any ol' document, clarifying you should be protecting your interests ... and then some.