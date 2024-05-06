'Bachelorette' Rachel Lindsay's Estranged Husband Wants Spousal Support

Rachel Lindsay's estranged husband says he isn't making much dough these days -- which is why he's asking for alimony ... not to mention access to money tied up in their house.

Bryan Abasolo -- whom Rachel married after her run on "The Bachelorette" -- filed new legal docs in their divorce case which spell a pretty dire financial situation ... on his end, anyway. Long story short ... the guy says he's in dire straits, and needs spousal support STAT.

Per the paperwork, obtained by TMZ, BA says he only made $16,000 last year -- something he claims is attributed to putting his career on hold for Rachel, which has hurt him. This is also why he's saying he needs alimony from RL immediately, per California guidelines.

As they're now navigating divorce -- Bryan goes on to say Rachel is attempting to claim their shared home as her own ... including allegedly using equity in the property to help pay for her lawyers/accountants, this while he says he's left struggling to pay for things on his end.

He says they're both still living at the crib together -- something he describes as incredibly awkward -- and notes he wants to move out ... but says he can't 'cause he's strapped.

Bryan also goes on to say that they lived a high-flying lifestyle as a couple -- and now that they're parting ways ... he's not able to maintain the same standard of living ... another reason he's citing as why he believes Rachel should be filling his coffers.

As we reported ... Bryan filed for divorce in January. They'd been married 4 years.