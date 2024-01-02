'The Bachelorette' Alum Rachel Lindsay's Husband Files For Divorce

Bachelor Nation's track record of successful couples continues to dwindle ... with 'Bachelorette' star Rachel Lindsay's husband Bryan Abasolo pulling the plug on their marriage.

Bryan beelined it to court Tuesday and filed for divorce after 4 years of marriage ... according to new legal docs obtained by TMZ.

In the docs, Bryan lists their date of separation as Dec. 31, 2023 ... and he's citing the boilerplate "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.

Bryan, a chiropractor, is requesting spousal support. They did not have any children together.

Rachel's estranged husband also shared an official statement Tuesday ... saying "loving himself and his partner meant he had to let go and start anew."

The pair fell for each other on season 13 of "The Bachelorette" in 2017 ... when Rachel made history as the first Black person to lead an ABC reality dating show.

Rachel and Bryan got engaged during the finale ... then tied the knot in August 2019 during a ceremony in Mexico.

In terms of 'Bachelor' years, Rachel and Bryan made it last for a while ... though Rachel has previously mentioned their difficulties navigating their relationship in the public eye.

Rachel went on fellow "Bachelorette" Kaitlyn Bristowe's "Off the Vine" podcast last year, explaining they both felt constant pressure showing fans how they were both doing.