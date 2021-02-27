Rachel Lindsay Off Instagram After Bachelor Nation Hate

Rachel Lindsay has disabled her Instagram account because of what's described as a torrent of hate by members of 'Bachelor' Nation.

As you know by now, Rachel's interview with Chris Harrison led to him stepping away from the show after he defended current contestant Rachel Kirkconnell over a photo taken 2 years ago where she attended an antebellum party.

Van Lathan, who co-hosts the "Higher Learning" podcast with Lindsay, tore into her critics, saying "Y'all have got to get a f***ing life." As he puts it, "Rachel is not responsible for Chris Harrison, a 49-year-old man who can't read the room in these 2021 times."