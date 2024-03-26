Ex-'Bachelorette' Rachel Lindsay Thrilled With Show's First Asian Lead

Jenn Tran got tapped to be the first Asian-American 'Bachelorette' in TV history -- something that the first African-American 'Bachelorette' is incredibly proud to see come to fruition.

Rachel Lindsay -- who made history as the first Black lead in the 'Bachelorette' franchise back in 2017 -- tells TMZ she's beyond thrilled about the announcement ... 'cause from her view, the show having an Asian in the driver's seat is beyond meaningful and necessary.

With that said, Rachel isn't really patting ABC on the back too much -- noting it took over 20 years to make this happen, and indirectly pushing the idea that true love can only look one way.

She says, "Love is inclusive, and it's about time that reflected Asian representation."

Rachel adds, "I am so excited for the young girls and women who will see themselves on screen be adored and revered. They are all deserving of this moment and love. I deeply hope the franchise not only protects Jenn at all costs but allows her to fully represent herself as an Asian woman."

Jenn herself said she was grateful for the opportunity ... adding that she felt Asian representation on TV was lacking and mostly used to fill stereotypical, supporting roles.