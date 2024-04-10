Gypsy Rose Blanchard Has No Prenup with Estranged Husband Ryan Anderson

Gypsy Rose Blanchard recently put pen to paper to make her divorce from Ryan Anderson official -- but there's no prenup in place ... although the consequences of that are a bit hazy.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ Gypsy and her now-estranged husband didn't hash out a prenup before they got hitched -- while Gypsy was still incarcerated -- because they thought their marriage was the real deal.

Best laid plans!

Louisiana, where they live, is a community property state, so no prenup means each of them will be entitled to half of whatever they've both earned during the marriage -- and nearly 2 years in, Gypsy's made a little bundle.

Our sources say Gypsy had a trust fund set up before the marriage -- which specified her earnings from the first season of her Lifetime show, "The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard," were hers alone.

Everything after that, however, would be fair game and primed to be divvied up.

Unclear how much Gypsy and Ryan are worth individually. We do know they both signed on for a second season of Gypsy's show, and she also released a memoir.

Ryan is currently a middle school special ed teacher, and appears to own his own home.

Finances aside, we're told Gypsy's hoping they can handle the divorce maturely, without things getting nasty. She's already decided to let Ryan keep their pup, Pixie, because of their strong bond.

Remember, Gypsy announced her separation from Ryan in a private Facebook announcement at the end of March. We were told they'd been arguing a lot -- and the constant fighting was enough for her to end it.

Play video content

In the meantime, she's been hanging out a lot with her ex-fiancé Ken Urker ... although they insist they're not romantically involved.