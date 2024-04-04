Gypsy Rose Holds Hands with Ex-Fiancé Ken, Smoke Break at Dollar General

Gypsy Rose Blanchard might say there's nothing romantic between her and her ex-fiancé Ken Urker ... but these photos would suggest otherwise, at least on the face of things.

Take a look ... Gypsy and Ken looked awfully close for 2 people claiming to be just pals -- as they were hand in hand strolling into a Dollar General in South Louisiana Wednesday.

The former couple emerged from the convenience store with some budget purchases in hand ... and at one point, they even stopped for a smoke break outside -- where Ken placed a hand on her shoulder, showing off a little more affection.

You can see Gypsy puffing on a cigarette as they continue chatting away in the car. They certainly seem to be enjoying each other's company -- and like we said, it really feels like they might be more than friends at this point, even though they've insisted they aren't romantic.

Play video content True Crime with Natasha Cooper

Remember, they were on a TikTok Live just yesterday ... in which they cleared up the fact that there's no romance afoot ... despite all the speculation about their rekindling.

Fact is ... they got matching dog tattoos the other day, and even spent a bunch of time together in New Orleans recently too.

Ever since Gypsy separated from her hubby Ryan Anderson ... it would appear she and Ken are attached at the hip -- and now, by the hand as well.

As we reported ... Gypsy broke things off with Ryan because she felt he was smothering her and didn't want her to spend so much time with her own family. They also argued a lot.