Gypsy Rose Blanchard Split From Husband Over Arguments, Guilt-Tripping

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's post-prison fairytale with her husband came to an end last week -- and now ... we know exactly what led up to the split.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Gypsy has been telling family and friends that her estranged hubby, Ryan Anderson, had become super argumentative post-prison release and was constantly making her feel like she couldn't do anything right.

We're told one of the major sticking points in Gypsy and Ryan's relationship was his apparent jealousy over her spending time with her dad -- that's what our sources say Gypsy has been telling people anyway.

Instead of supporting her bond with her father, we're told Gypsy feels like Ryan made her feel guilty about not spending that time with him exclusively.

After spending years behind bars, we're told Gypsy was eager to reconnect and build relationships with her family ... and our sources say she felt suffocated by Ryan's constant guilt-tripping. We're also now hearing Gypsy's inner circle had serious concerns about Ryan's intentions -- especially over the fact he only reached out to Gypsy on a dare.

You may recall ... Ryan previously revealed he encouraged a co-worker to write to "Tiger King" star Joe Exotic in prison by saying he'd write to Gypsy in prison as well.

Another interesting tidbit ... we're told recent rumors that Gypsy may be pregnant are not true -- if she was pregnant, she wouldn’t have gotten matching dog tattoos with her ex-fiance, Ken Urker earlier this week ... that's something our sources made clear to us.

As we reported, despite Gypsy spending a lot of time together with her ex post her split from Ryan, we've been told they're not rekindling their romance, this per Ken's own mother.

Remember ... Raina also told us Ken's intentions are pure as gold -- adding she felt Ryan was untrustworthy and doesn't care for her the way Ken does.