Rachel Lindsay's Estranged Husband Says $10K In Spousal Support Isn't Enough

Rachel Lindsay's estranged husband says he's going to need way more spousal support than the reality TV star is proposing ... claiming his expenses are draining his bank account.

Bryan Abasolo -- who Rachel married after her run on "The Bachelorette" -- is scoffing at the $9,882 she's offering to pay him every month.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Bryan says he needs $16,275 in spousal support ... explaining, "After I pay monthly expenses there is nothing left."

Bryan says all of the profits from his chiropractor business are going towards bills ... car, insurance, food, entertainment, etc. ... and the money Rachel's offering just ain't enough for him to maintain their marital standard of living.

What's more, Bryan says Rachel was NOT blindsided when he filed for divorce in January -- as she claims in her latest declaration -- accusing her of making a PR play to garner public sympathy.

While Bryan says he wants to settle their divorce amicably, things seem pretty icy ... he says he's been crashing with friends as often as possible to avoid the "toxic environment" in their marital home.