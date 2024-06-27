Rachel Lindsay Says $10K Per Month Enough Support for Estranged Husband

'Bachelorette' alum Rachel Lindsay is firing back at her estranged husband's request for tons of spousal support ... but she is willing to cough up nearly five figures each month.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, the Bachelor Nation personality and podcaster says, based on what they each bring in per month, she should be cutting Bryan Abasolo a monthly check of $9,882 in spousal support.

In the docs, Rachel says she's bringing in $61,019 per month ... and she calculates his gross monthly income at $13,413 from his work as a chiropractor.

As we reported, Bryan is seeking spousal support and claims he only made $16,000 in all of 2023 -- but here Rachel is saying she has a hard time believing that figure, and claims he also receives some income from social media.

Rachel's also claiming Bryan is refusing to move out of their home, and isn't paying his fair share of expenses around the house since filing for divorce.

Bryan filed divorce docs in January, and now Rachel is saying he told her about the filing via text message -- only 30 minutes after they had an in-person conversation where he never mentioned it.