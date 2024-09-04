'Bachelorette' Jenn Tran Dumped by Devin Strader After Engagement

Play video content ABC

Tuesday's season finale of "The Bachelorette" had a disastrous conclusion as Jenn Tran broke down in tears as she described how she was ultimately dumped by her suitor Devin Strader.

The drama unfolded when Tran came out onstage and sat down with host Jesse Palmer for ABC's 3-hour Bachelorette finale – after JP announced to the audience there was no happy ending in this love story.

Tran described what happened, saying after she and Strader had gotten engaged in Hawaii, she felt as if it was the happiest time in her life.

But, after they left the Pacific island, she said their relationship quickly went sideways because Strader began pulling away and soon broke off their engagement during a phone call.

Tran started crying as she revealed how Strader told her on that call he didn't love her anymore and regretted getting engaged.

Then Strader walked onstage to explain himself after cutting off contact with Tran a month ago, leaving her confused about his sudden change of heart.

But first, Tran blasted Strader for disrespecting her for following 'Bachelor' alum Maria Georgas on Instagram after leaving her in the dust.

Strader said he failed Tran and, despite having real feelings for her, he masked his doubts about their relationship. He also said he was "regretfully late" to let her know he didn't want to see her anymore.