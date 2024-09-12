'Bachelorette' Jenn Tran Shoots Shot At Cavs' Max Strus, 'I'm Single!'

"Bachelorette" star Jenn Tran is looking to move on from Devin Strader with a hunky NBA player ... revealing her celebrity crush is Cleveland Cavaliers hooper Max Strus -- and she wants him to hit her up ASAP!!

The gorgeous reality TV star spilled the beans on her dating life on the most recent episode of "The Viall Files" ... where she said she's not looking to get back on the market after her disastrous split from her ex-fiancé.

Tran said she'd make an exception if Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum was interested ... that is, until she was informed he's currently boo'd up with singer Ella Mai.

Tran then switched up her celebrity crush on the spot ... saying she's got a thing for the 28-year-old sharpshooter.

"Max Strus, if you're out there and you're here, I'm single. I'm here. I'm ready," Tran said ... explaining she's a big hoop fan, so it's clear she's familiar with all the hot boys of the Association.

It seems unlike her first choice, Sturs is currently available ... and while the Cavs forward/guard is usually the one pulling up from deep, there's a chance her shot could be nothing but net if the dude's interested.

Tran admitted she isn't really ready to jump into a relationship after how things ended with Strader ... and for now, she's just focusing on herself.

As for Strader revealing their personal text messages on social media in hopes of sharing his side of the split, Tran said she felt betrayed by the move ... and called it an invasion of privacy.