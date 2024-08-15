'Golden Bachelorette' Joan Vassos' DMs Full of D*** Pics, Foot Fetishes

Age is just a number ... because even senior citizens are sliding into DMs with some bold d*** photos -- just ask the new 'Golden Bachelorette,' Joan Vassos.

The 61-year-old spilled the tea about her DMs going off the rails after her run on Gerry Turner's "The Golden Bachelor" ... saying she was also getting straight-up foot fetish offers with cash on the table.

In fact, Joan told Entertainment Weekly one person even offered to buy every pair of shoes she wore on "GB" ... which definitely gave her the chills.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Joan said she wasn't one to engage, but if she did ... it’d be awkward one-word replies. Luckily, now she’s got her kids on message patrol, filtering out the creeps on her phone.

In general, Joan admitted dating after ditching Gerry for her daughter’s birth hasn't exactly been easy.