Pete Davidson Gives Emotional Talk on 'SNL' About Kids Dying in Israel and Palestine

Pete Davidson delivered a truly heart-felt display of his feelings about the war in Israel during the cold open of the show, and he has a rare perspective that makes everything he said compelling.

Pete, at first he was a good person to talk about the inhumane Hamas terrorist attack and the ensuing war. As you know, Pete's dad, a NYC firefighter, died during 9/11 when Pete was only 7, so he knows what a terrorist attack can do on the surviving family, especially kids.

His heart breaks for all the death of innocent people, especially both Israeli and Palestinian children. He told the audience, no one deserves to suffer like this, especially kids.

He goes on to say his heart breaks for everyone whose lives were destroyed.

His opening monologue was raunchy. Pete says he and his sister have nothing in common, so they decided to bond by watching "Game of Thrones," and the whole incest thing came up which made things super uncomfortable! And then he gets even wilder.

He was super good ... especially in the cold open.

As we told you, both Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made cameos on the show and hit the town hand-in-hand.

They chowed down at Nobu in NYC before the show.

