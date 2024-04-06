Pete Davidson Giving Bonuses to Some 'Bupkis' Staff After Cancelation

Pete Davidson's making sure his friends on "Bupkis" have good memories of him -- as he makes his exit, Pete's dishin' out thousands to some of the show's staff ... TMZ has learned.

Sources tell us, Pete's handing out cash prizes -- totaling hundreds of thousands -- to some creators who worked on season 1 of "Bupkis" to thank them for all their hard work on the show, pre-cancelation.

We're told Davidson gave the money to just a handful of people ... all of whom were involved with season 1, but who weren't necessarily working on the now-dead second season.

Executives quickly renewed "Bupkis" after its initial run, with Joe Pesci and Edie Falco starring alongside Pete over the 8-episode debut -- but Pete wanted to move on to other projects.

As we reported ... PD walked away from the Peacock show last month, saying he's looking forward to the next chapter of his life -- which sources told us will involve a new huge blockbuster alongside Eddie Murphy.

THR also reported NBC decided to end the show because Pete wanted to move on ... so, this cash gift feels like his way of helping out some of the team as they search for new jobs.

Pete's racked up big film credits recently, starring in hit flicks like "Dumb Money" and "Bodies Bodies Bodies" ... so, it makes sense for him to keep that momentum going.